1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Indigenous consultant Sues Blackhawks

May 16, 2024 7:38AM CDT
Share
Indigenous consultant Sues Blackhawks
(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

An Indigenous consultant hired by the Chicago Blackhawks is suing the team. Nina Sanders filed a lawsuit accusing the Hawks and its CEO of fraud, breach of contract and sexual harassment. Sanders claims she was hired by the Blackhawks in 2020 following public pressure to change their name and logo. The suit says the team’s CEO, Danny Wirtz, didn’t follow through on a number of promises, including creating positions for Native Americans and changing the team’s logo. Sanders also claims she was sexually harassed by an employee.

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
2

All Ascension Illinois hospitals, physician offices, and care sites across Illinois remain open and operational
3

Update On Homer Township Shooting - Wife Under Investigation
4

Will County Coroner Identifies Estranged Couple In Murder-Suicide
5

"Swatting" At Yorktown Mall Over The Weekend

Recent Posts