Indigenous consultant Sues Blackhawks

An Indigenous consultant hired by the Chicago Blackhawks is suing the team. Nina Sanders filed a lawsuit accusing the Hawks and its CEO of fraud, breach of contract and sexual harassment. Sanders claims she was hired by the Blackhawks in 2020 following public pressure to change their name and logo. The suit says the team’s CEO, Danny Wirtz, didn’t follow through on a number of promises, including creating positions for Native Americans and changing the team’s logo. Sanders also claims she was sexually harassed by an employee.