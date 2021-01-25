      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Indoor Dining Resumes In Much Of State

Jan 25, 2021 @ 11:47am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Indoor dining is back in much of Illinois. State health officials announced Saturday that indoor dining had officially opened for the first time since late October under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen for indoor service, but at 25-percent capacity or 25 people per space. Tables will be limited to no more than four people indoors or six people outdoors, and face coverings must be worn at all times except when seated and actively eating or drinking.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Will County Coroner Identifies Person Killed in Joliet Traffic Crash
City of Joliet Frustrated with Will County Health Department Over Vaccine Distribution
Joliet: Crash Investigation Has Intersection Closed
Will, Kankakee Counties Set To Resume Limited Indoor Dining