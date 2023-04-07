Information Meeting On Upcoming Spraying for Spongy Moth In Bolingbrook
April 7, 2023 5:36AM CDT
The Village of Bolingbrook has been notified by the Illinois Department of Agriculture that they will be applying aerial treatments (spraying) to control the Spongy Moth (Lymantria dispar), previously known as the Gypsy Moth, in Bolingbrook.
Applications are planned for late June to disrupt the breeding cycle of the moth. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/
Closest meeting:
Thursday, April 13, 2023
4:00pm-6:00pm
Fountaindale Public Library