Information Meeting On Upcoming Spraying for Spongy Moth In Bolingbrook

A gypsy moth caterpillar eats a leaf on a tree Tuesday, June 12, 2007, in Trenton, N.J. In New Jersey, following a warm, dry spring, just the kind of weather that can make the insects thrive, this year’s infestation has been called one of the largest in recent years. That state’s agriculture department expects more than 200,000 acres to be defoliated this year, up from 125,000 last year. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

The Village of Bolingbrook has been notified by the Illinois Department of Agriculture that they will be applying aerial treatments (spraying) to control the Spongy Moth (Lymantria dispar), previously known as the Gypsy Moth, in Bolingbrook.

Applications are planned for late June to disrupt the breeding cycle of the moth. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/ BolingbrookSpongyMoth, and/or attend the open house at local libraries.

Closest meeting:

Thursday, April 13, 2023

4:00pm-6:00pm

Fountaindale Public Library