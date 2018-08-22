Infusion Of Millions By the State And Dept of Corretions in Joliet

A big announcement by the state and the department of corrections will infuse millions to renovate the former Illinois Youth Center in Joliet. The State of Illinois and the Department of Corrections is helping rebuild the former IYC on McDonough Street with 130-million dollars. The site will be home to a mental health facility and bring 200 construction jobs and create 450 permanent jobs once the facility is up and running according to Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

The Illinois Youth Center closed down four years ago then reopened last year as a mental health facility. Mayor O’Dekirk says this renovation and face-lift is much needed to serve the needs of mental health in Will County.