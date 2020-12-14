Initial COVID-19 Doses Going To 50 Illinois Counties
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. The British government on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 says it may take part in a study that tries to deliberately infect volunteers who have been given an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus in an effort to more quickly determine if the vaccine works. The approach, called a challenge study, is risky but proponents think it may produce results faster than typical studies, which wait to see if volunteers who have been given an experimental treatment or a dummy version get sick. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Initial doses of the newly-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are set to go to 50 Illinois counties. The first shipment of the vaccine left a Michigan facility yesterday and arrived at UPS and FedEx hubs in Kentucky and Tennessee to be distributed to U.S. states and territories. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the first vaccine doses will be designated for hospitals, healthcare workers, and long-term care facility residents.
The initial number of vaccine doses in Will County is nearly 5,000 in the first allocation.
Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 7,216 COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths. The state’s 7 day positivty rate from Dec 6-12 is 10.6%, in Region 7 it’s 13.5%.