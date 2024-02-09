Inmate Dies at Will County ADF

The Will County Sheriff’s, Adult Detention Facility is confirming that an elderly man who was incarcerated, was found deceased in his detention cell this morning. Correctional staff observed the man alive at 10:30pm, (2/8/24). This morning, shortly before 7:00am, Sheriff’s deputies and Joliet Fire Emergency personnel were dispatched to the ADF where correctional staff reported finding the man unresponsive. Initial reports indicate that no foul play was suspected.

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was called to the ADF to conduct a complete and transparent investigation of the death. Any further details regarding this incident will be provided through the Task Force.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members. The Will County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and will release any information that is available to the public.