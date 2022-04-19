      Weather Alert

Inspections on I-80 bridges over Des Plaines River

Apr 19, 2022 @ 2:47pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a routine inspection of the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will begin, Monday, May 2.

To complete the inspections, daily lane closures will be required, starting with the westbound bridge until May 9, when inspections begin on the eastbound bridge. Inspections on both bridges are expected to be complete by May 14, weather permitting.

To minimize the impact to traffic, the closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary. A minimum of two lanes in both directions will remain open during inspections.

