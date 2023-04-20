1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Inspections on I-80 bridges over Des Plaines River

April 20, 2023 10:01AM CDT
Photo: WJOL News

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin a routine inspection of the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, starting Monday, May 1.

To complete the inspections, daily lane closures will be required, starting with the westbound bridge until May 8, when inspections begin on the eastbound bridge. Inspections on both bridges are expected to be complete by May 13.

The closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary. A minimum of one lane in both directions will remain open during inspections.

