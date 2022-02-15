Inspector General Expected To Be Appointed Tuesday in Joliet

The Joliet City City Manager is expected to appoint the law offices of Sean Connolly to be Inspector General. This is the first time that an outside firm has been appointed to be Inspector General. Chris Regis was previously the Inspector General and is now Interim Corporate Counsel. The purpose of the position is to investigate wrong doings by city officials including Joliet City Council members.
The Joliet City Council is not expected to vote on the appointment as this is a service contract.
Connolly served in the army for 20 years and is currently a United States reservist where he serves as commander. He was a former Assistant State’s Attorney in Cook County and has ties to Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli.
Connolly’s law firm is in Westmont and has done work for the City of Joliet previously.