Intersection Improvements at U.S. 6 and 179th Street
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that improvements to the intersection of U.S. 6 and 179th Street, in Orland Park, will begin, weather permitting, Tuesday, April 21.
In order to complete the work, the intersection will have daily lanes width reductions from 12 feet to 10 feet, with occasional lane closures.
The project, which includes reconstructing and aligning the skewed intersection to meet at a 90-degree angle, installing new traffic signals and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, is expected to be complete in December.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.