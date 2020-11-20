Interstate 55 Improvement Project in Will County Wrapping Up
The Illinois Department of Transportation announcing that an improvement project on Interstate 55, over the BNSF Railroad and Grant Creek, just south of Arsenal Road, in Will County, is nearing completion.
Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, weather permitting, northbound I-55 traffic will be shifted back to the northbound bridge and traffic will remain one lane in each direction between River Road and Arsenal Road. By 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 all lanes will reopen to traffic with two lanes in each direction.
The $7.9 million improvement project replaced the bridge decks, joints and structural steel on I-55 over the BNSF Railroad and Grant Creek.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.