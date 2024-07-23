Invenergy Announces $30M Center of Excellence Focused on Training and Manufacturing

Rendering of the COE that will be built in Bolingbrook/Invenergy

Invenergy, the leading privately held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today announced it has broken ground on its Center of Excellence (CoE), a $30 million clean energy training and manufacturing facility located at 790 Remington Boulevard in Bolingbrook, Illinois, about 30 miles outside Chicago. The new facility will span 135,000 sq. ft. and is anticipated to open in the fourth quarter of 2024 following the buildout of the existing site which will employ over 250 local construction workers.

“The Center of Excellence is Invenergy’s latest investment in the workforce of the future and reinforces our leadership in meeting the growing demand for clean energy,” said Steve Dowdy, Executive Vice President and Operating Business Leader at Invenergy. “As we collectively meet today’s rapidly expanding energy needs, this state-of-the-art training and equipment refurbishment facility continues our commitment to the region, elevating Chicagoland, Illinois, and the US as the tip of the spear for energy infrastructure investment and innovation.”

The CoE will be comprised of four main components:

1 A 35,000 sq. ft. machine shop designed to refurbish and assemble key clean energy components

2 A 30,000 sq. ft. central warehouse to manage and store infrastructure including long-lead wind turbine and solar components

3 A 35,000 sq. ft. training center and learning lab with the capacity to support over 1,300 clean energy trainees annually

4 A 20,000 sq. ft. Generation Control Center (GCC) to monitor and control Invenergy’s energy generation assets

“Invenergy’s investment in Bolingbrook represents an exciting new partnership,” said Village of Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta. “We are proud to support these new clean energy manufacturing and workforce investments in our local community.”

“The Center of Excellence is a welcome investment, creating jobs and providing hands-on training to support a workforce of the future,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “This project will drive local innovation and progress, building upon Will County’s leadership in the clean energy economy.”

“Illinois continues to lead the nation in new energy innovation and investment, demonstrated by Invenergy’s commitment to this one-of-a-kind facility here in Bolingbrook,” said IL State Representative Natalie Manley.

The CoE builds upon Invenergy’s over 20-year history of investments in Illinois, including the current expansion of its Chicago’s headquarters and the new Chicagoland Climate Investment Alliance.

About Invenergy

Invenergy is accelerating cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, build, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation, transmission and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Headquartered in Chicago, Invenergy has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 31,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects.

