Investigation Underway After Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced the death of a 15-year-old University Park male. On Saturday morning at 5:55 am, authorities were called to the 900 block of Fiesta Drive after receiving a report of gunfire. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies discovered a male teenager who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, the juvenile was declared deceased a short time later. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the University Park Police Department in the investigation.