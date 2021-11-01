Investigation Continues Into Shooting at Joliet Township Party

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of a deadly weekend shooting in Joliet Township. Two people were killed, and more than 12 others were wounded early Halloween morning at a party. Witnesses told detectives that two men opened fire from a porch that was over the backyard crowd. It was 12:30am at 1018 E. Jackson Street that detectives say multiple gunshots were fired during the incident
Sources tell WJOL that it appears that the shooting was gang related. Nine people were transported to area hospitals by emergency personnel. The victims suffered various injuries from fleeing the scene and gunfire. One victim remains in critical condition. Five victims have been treated and released. Three victims remain in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victims killed have been identified by their families as two 22-year-olds, Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos.
Everyone who attended the party is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 815-727-8574 to speak with a detective. Detectives are seeking any video, individual social media communications, or any bit of information that may assist them in this investigation.