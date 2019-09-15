Investigation Into Over 2,000 Fetal Remains Discovered in Will County Continues
Will County authorities continue to investigate the discovery of over 2,200 medically preserved fetuses at a home in unincorporated Will County. It was on Thursday that a lawyer representing the family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer contacted the Will County Coroner’s Office. Klopfer died on September 3rd and the lawyer was going through the property when the discovery was made. Exactly 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were removed from the home. Klopfer’s family is cooperating with the investigation. There is no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted on the property.
Klopfer worked at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana that closed in 2016. His license was suspended in around that same time due to various infractions including not reporting an abortion that he performed on a 13-year-old girl. The Will County Coroner’s Office, the Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office are handling the investigation.