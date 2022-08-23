Investigation Shows No Evidence of Shots Fired in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Police are sharing details after a report of shots fired in a local neighborhood. On Tuesday, at 2:12 pm, Bolingbrook Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from an auto detailer in the 400 block of Woodcreek Drive. The vehicle was later seen driving through the 400 block of Remington Blvd., just after 2:43 pm when police received a call of shots fired. A canvas of the area found no evidence that shots had been fired. Due to its close proximity, officers cleared Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home as a precaution and no offenders were located.

At 3:27 pm, while in the area, officers received a report of a subject on the second floor of AdventHealth Bolingbrook Hospital, possibly in possession of a gun. Officers quickly located the alleged armed subject inside the hospital. It was verified the subject was not armed and had a cell phone in their hand. This was an erroneous report.

There were no reported victims and no witnesses were located. Officers were unable to verify the report of shots fired and no evidence of a shooting was located. The incident remains under investigation.