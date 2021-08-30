Investigation Underway After Double Fatal Crash in Peotone Township

An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a motorcycle crash in Peotone township over the weekend. It was on Saturday, August 28th around 11:40pm that 23-year-old Jake Murdock of Manhattan was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Wilmington-Peotone Road when he struck a pedestrian, 26-year-old Ethan Ullrich of Manteno. The motorcycle continued westbound, striking a mailbox on the north side of the roadway. Ullrich succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Murdock was also deceased and located in the roadway when deputies arrived.
When deputies arrived on the scene and began their investigation, it was learned that prior to deputy’s arrival, the driver of an SUV had been traveling eastbound on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she struck Murdock with her vehicle. Murdock was dragged several feet before being disengaged from the vehicle. The SUV continued, with the driver believing she had struck an animal, and then her vehicle became disabled near I-57 and Sauk Trail. The driver contacted a family member for assistance who arrived back to the scene to speak with deputies.
Illinois State Police and Sheriff’s deputies spoke to the driver of the SUV and interviewed her. At this time, no charges have been filed on the SUV driver and no signs of alcohol-use were determined during questioning. Her vehicle was towed to the Sheriff’s Office where Traffic Investigators are conducting a thorough investigation into the time, details, and occurrences of this tragic accident.