Investigation Underway After Remains Discovered in Burned Out Car in Joliet

Sep 27, 2020 @ 9:55am
WJOL has learned of the death of a 34-year-old Joliet man after his body was discovered in the remains of a burned out automobile. The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of John Banda. Banda’s body was discovered in the 1500 block of Essington Road on Saturday morning. He was pronounced deceased by the coroner’s office at 8:17 AM. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident.

