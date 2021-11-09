Investigation Underway After Shooting in Bolingbrook

A shooting in Bolingbrook on Monday night is now under investigation. It was just before 8:00pm that officer were called to the area of Springmist Court and Canterbury Lane after receiving a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving officers were able to locate an individual running through the area. That person told police that he had been shot in the 300 block of Springmist Court. Multiple shots were fired at the victim who then ran from the area. The victim was not struck but early indications are the victim was specifically targeted. Three parked and unoccupied vehicles were damaged.
The victim was taken into custody on an unrelated no bond warrant for a previous unlawful use of weapon offense. He was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620.