Investigation Underway After Shooting in Lockport Township Kills One and Injures Another

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Lockport Township left one person dead and another wounded. It was shortly after 7:00 PM on Thursday that deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 200 Block of Riverview Avenue in Unincorporated Lockport Township for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they located a male (age 55) laying near the front door of the house who had been shot. Deputies also located a second victim (age 52) laying on the ground near the other victim.

Both victims were taken to a local area hospital for their injuries. The fifty-five-year-old victim has undergone surgery and is listed in critical condition. The fifty-two-year-old victim would later succumb to his injuries at the hospital. Witnesses reported hearing five to six gunshots being fired by unknown individuals. It was reported to detectives that the two men had just arrived at the residence from returning from a local grocery store. As they approached the front of the residence, shots were fired from an unknown person. It appears that this was an isolated incident, and the attack was targeted.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Detective Hilary Lithgow with the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574, at extension 4921 or go to the Will County Sheriff’s Office website at www.willcosheriff.org and click “Submit A Crime Tip”. Further details will be provided when appropriate.