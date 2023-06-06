1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Investigation underway after woman arrives at hospital with serious injuries

June 5, 2023 10:10PM CDT
JPD

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a woman arrived at an area hospital with serious injuries. It was on Saturday, June 3, authorities were called to Silver Cross Hospital after it was learned that an unconscious 23-year-old female with serious head trauma had been transported to the hospital by family.

Officers and Detectives learned the crime scene was a residence in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue. An investigation determined that the injuries occurred due to what police have called a “domestic related incident.”

Anyone with information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

 

