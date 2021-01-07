Investigation Underway in Bolingbrook After Report of Shots Fired
Bolingbrook Police car/md
Bolingbrook Police have confirmed an investigation is underway after a report of shots fired on Thursday afternoon. It was at 3:35pm that officers in the area of Glengary Drive and Edgehill Drive heard what sounded like shots fired in the area. There are no reported victims at this time. A subject was seen running from the area south bound on Glengary. Officers are in the area. The incident is currently under investigation.