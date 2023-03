A new naming rights partnership being announced on WJOL between the Joliet Park District and Emediate Cure Quick Care. The new name will be, Inwood Athletic Club fueled by Emediate Cure

An official ribbon cutting took place today, March 31st. Emediate Cure Quick Care has three locations in the area, Joliet, Shorewood and their newest location in Plainfield.

WJOL’s Scott Slocum broadcast live today from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.