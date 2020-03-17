      Breaking News
Inwood Closed For The Rest of the Month

Mar 17, 2020 @ 7:59am
Inwood Athletic Center/md

Inwood Athletic Club is closed. A note was sent to members yesterday saying in part, “the constantly changing COVID-19 situation, it is our social responsibility to follow government mandates and guidelines. With that said, the Inwood Athletic Club WILL NOT open on March 17th as a result to the most recent directives.”

Their plan at this time is to still re-open April 1st. Governor Pritzker announced a ban yesterday on gatherings of 50 people or more.

But, new guidelines from the White House coronavirus task force recommend people stay away from any gathering of more than ten people.

