1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, Oldest Member Of Senate, Hospitalized With Infection

January 17, 2024 12:03PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has been hospitalized in the Washington area with an infection and is receiving antibiotic infusions.

At 90 years old, he is the oldest member of the U.S. Senate.

Grassley will return to work “as soon as possible following doctors’ orders,” his office said in a statement Tuesday.

His office did not give any additional details about his condition.

The Iowa Republican had hip surgery last year and briefly used a scooter to get around.

But the eight-term senator has appeared otherwise healthy in the halls of Congress even as he became the Senate’s only nonagenarian in September.

Popular Posts

1

Owner Will Be Responsible For Cost Of Clean-Up
2

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
3

One Person Dead Following Crash on I-55 Over The Weekend
4

Bus Carrying Asylum Seekers Stops In Manhattan, Joliet
5

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year

Recent Posts