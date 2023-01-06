1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IPPFA Reminds Of Tax Deduction For First Responders

January 6, 2023 12:00PM CST
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Illinois Public Pension Fund Association is reminding retired public safety officers of an often-unused tax deduction for healthcare coverage. The Healthcare Enhancement for Local Public Safety Retirees Act allows retired police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel to lower their taxable pension income by excluding premiums for health insurance. These retirees may reduce their taxable earnings by up to three-thousand-dollars.

