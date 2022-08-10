1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Fox Sports
9:00pm - 12:00am

Iranian Operative Charged In Plot To Murder John Bolton

August 10, 2022 12:39PM CDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton.

Shahram Poursafi is identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

He’s wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot, which the U.S. assumes was in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed a popular and powerful general in Iran.

In a statement Wednesday, Bolton thanked the FBI and Justice Department for their work.

He said Iran’s rulers are “liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States.”

Iran’s mission to the U.N. had no immediate comment.

Popular Posts

1

Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
2

IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
3

Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
4

Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
5

Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Recent Posts