Irish Dancing Legend Michael Flatley Diagnosed With Cancer

(AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley is being treated for cancer. It was announced on the Chicago native’s Instagram’s page that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.” The 64-year-old is best known for staring in the touring Irish dance shows “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance.” Flatley moved to Chicago when he was an infant and attended Brother Rice High School.