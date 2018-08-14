Irish Heritage Celebrated Aug 25th at Joliet’s Will County Celtic Fest

Families will celebrate Irish music, culture and heritage Saturday, August 25, 2018 when the annual Will County Celtic Fest is held in Joliet, Illinois, USA. Tickets are just $5/adult, 12 & under are free with an adult. The 10-hour festival takes place from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25th, at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet.

Recent Celtic Fests have drawn record crowds to St. Joe’s Park. This year’s festival will feature a main stage, heritage tent and stage, and children’s area. Celtic Fest is presented by the Irish American Society of County Will, a non-profit Illinois corporation. Proceeds support scholarships enabling local high school students to study in Ireland and local charities.

The line-up this year will feature the Green Meadow Boys, The Dirty Wellies, the Hatfield Sisters and Friends, Tunes of Glory Pipes & Drums, Anderlik & Church Bluegrass, Keigher Academy of Irish Dance, and the Righteous Hillbillies.

The heritage tent will feature musicians performing traditional Irish music together. Also planned are a pipe and drum demonstration, Irish Wolfhound dogs, mini-horses, a Gaelic language presentation, a hurling demonstration and more. The children’s area will feature bounce houses, Touch-a-Truck and lots of other Wee Folk activities.