Iron Mike To Make A Comeback This Summer

March 7, 2024 2:46PM CST
Credit: MGN

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium.

Netflix will stream the bout between the 27-year-old Paul and 57-year-old Tyson.

Tyson hasn’t fought since he and Roy Jones Jr. met in a 2020 exhibition that ended as a draw.

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer and embarked on a professional boxing career four years ago.

He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against undistinguished opponents.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90 and retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

