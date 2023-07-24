1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IRS Is Ending Unannounced Visits To Taxpayers

July 24, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a an effort to keep its workers safe and combat scammers who pose as IRS agents.

Effective immediately, the change follows a number of other actions the agency has taken to improve worker safety.

The agency in recent years has experienced more threats.

In part, those were tied to conspiracy theories that agents were going to target middle-income taxpayers more aggressively after the passage of a climate, health care and tax bill that provided $80 billion to step up tax collections.

Popular Posts

1

Another Arrest For Son of Former Will County Judge
2

Five Years After Losing Their Daughter, A Will County Judge Rules In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
3

Truck Stuck Under Overpass In Joliet
4

16-Year-Old Charged in Romeoville Homicide at Scene 75
5

Truck Slams Into Vacant House in Joliet

Recent Posts