      Breaking News
FBI Responding to “Critical Incident” at Romeoville Bank

Irvin Blasts Pritzker Over Handing Of LaSalle Veterans Home COVID Crisis

May 10, 2022 @ 10:19am
(AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Richard Irvin is blasting Governor JB Pritzker’s handling of the LaSalle Veterans Home COVID crisis.  The Aurora mayor told reporters that Pritzker needs to be held accountable for his failures.  His comments follow an Inspector General’s report that criticized governor for his administration’s handling of the COVID outbreak at the LaSalle Veteran’s home that killed 36 veterans.  Irvin refused to answer questions about whether he voted for former President Donald Trump and whether he supports a federal ban on abortion.

Popular Posts
Semi vs Viaduct in Joliet & Ruby Street Is Down Due Stuck Barge
UPDATE: Minooka Fire Officials Investigating Possible House Explosion
Man Charged In Death Of Teenage Daughter In Tinley Park
State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Carlos Rosado Sentenced to 20 Years for Possession and Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances
Eric Mattson Appointed In 43rd State Senate Seat
Connect With Us Listen To Us On