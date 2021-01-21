      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

ISBE Discusses Recent Graduation Mandates Approved By The Legislature

Jan 21, 2021 @ 1:00pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The Illinois State Board of Education is expressing concerns about new graduation mandates approved by lawmakers last week. If signed into law, the legislation will require high schoolers in the state to take two years of laboratory science, a computer literacy class, and two years of a foreign language. The board is planning its spring legislative agenda, which includes addressing teacher misconduct and making sure students who are suspended have access to remote learning while they are out of the classroom.

