ISBE Enforcing Mask Requirement, May Pull State Recognition For Non-Compliance

The Illinois State Board of Education is making it clear that it will be enforcing Governor J.B. Pritzker’s executive order requiring indoor masking at schools. State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala signed a letter Tuesday informing districts that they risk losing state recognition if they choose to defy the masking order. Ayala’s letter states that the executive order has the force of law. The letter also clarified that districts do not have the ability to opt-out, and that non-compliance would also open schools up to uncovered legal liability.