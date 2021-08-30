ISBE: Guidance On Vaccine Mandate Coming

Officials with the Illinois State Board of Education says guidance will be offered soon on how the vaccine mandate for all school staff will be administered and enforced. The ISBE released a statement last Friday saying that the group will issue “emergency rules” on how the mandate will be implemented “in the coming days.” Many districts say they have no guidance at all for how to move forward with verification of immunizations and setting up the testing process for unvaccinated workers. The executive order issuing the mandate does allow schools to exclude staff and teachers who don’t get vaccinated from school property, but districts say they need clarification.