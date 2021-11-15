      Weather Alert

ISBE Panel Considering Changes To School Funding Formula

Nov 15, 2021 @ 11:22am
An Illinois State Board of Education review panel is considering changes to school funding formulas. The panel met Friday to work on recommendations aimed at addressing poverty, racism, trauma and issues that may affect children’s learning. Education officials disagree with lawmakers who say the Advance Illinois recommendations amount to pushing a social agenda. ISBE officials say upcoming finalized recommendations will not result in a statewide education mandate but will be a resource all districts can access.

