ISP Continues To Investigate Deadly Ammonia Tanker Crash In Effingham Co.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate a deadly crash in Effingham County involving a semi truck carrying seven-thousand gallons of ammonia. Authorities say the tanker was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. Highway 40 near the town of Teutopolis. Thousands of gallons of toxic ammonia was spilled, killing five people. They have been identified as Kenneth Bryan and his two children — seven-year-old Rosie and ten-year-old Walker. The other two victims who died were Danny Smith and Vasile Cricovan. The accident also forced the evacuation of about 500 people in the area