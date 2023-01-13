1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

ISP Credits Efforts For Drop In Chicago Area Expressway Shootings

January 13, 2023 1:28PM CST
File- (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois State Police is crediting increased enforcement efforts and technology for a drop in shootings on Chicago area expressway.  Shootings dropped 47-percent last year as compared to 2021.  The number of non-deadly expressway shootings in the Chicago area were cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88-percent.  Officials say Illinois State Police mobilized resources following an unprecedented number of expressway shootings in the Chicago area in 2021, including troopers, Air Operations, forensic services, and criminal investigation special agents.

