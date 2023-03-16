ISP: Four Employees Arrested For Selling Alcohol To Minors In Will & Grundy Counties

Will and Grundy, Illinois – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 1 Agents conducted Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours of Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, in Will County and Grundy County. The purpose of these ACE details is to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of age). The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.

Twenty-four total locations were surveilled in Minooka, Morris, and Shorewood. Four establishments were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor.

Business Name / Address / City Name of Employee CD Liquors 512 W. Mondamin Street Minooka, Illinois 60447 Ankit L. Shah, 49, of Orland Park Morris Liquor 2407 Sycamore Drive Morris, Illinois 60450 Bertin Azaarel Lechuga Garcia, 25, of Morris Four Season Liquor 1427 N. Division Street Morris, Illinois 60450 Angela M. Wilson, 46, of Dwight Shorewood Wine and Spirits 1135 W. Jefferson Street Shorewood, IL 60404 Nikhil R. Jitta, 23, of Naperville

The employees were arrested for Unlawful Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor to a Minor, a Class A misdemeanor and released on a notice to appear in court. The ISP commends establishments and their employees which do not sell alcohol to minors. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.