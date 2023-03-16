1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

ISP: Four Employees Arrested For Selling Alcohol To Minors In Will & Grundy Counties

March 16, 2023 9:35AM CDT
Share
ISP: Four Employees Arrested For Selling Alcohol To Minors In Will & Grundy Counties
File photo – Varieties Of Liquor For Sale In Store

Will and Grundy, Illinois – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 1 Agents conducted Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours of Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, in Will County and Grundy  County.  The purpose of these ACE details is to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of age). The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.

Twenty-four total locations were surveilled in Minooka, Morris, and Shorewood. Four establishments were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor.

Business Name / Address / City Name of Employee
CD Liquors

512 W. Mondamin Street

Minooka, Illinois 60447

 Ankit L. Shah, 49, of Orland Park

 
Morris Liquor

2407 Sycamore Drive

Morris, Illinois 60450

 Bertin Azaarel Lechuga Garcia, 25, of Morris

 
Four Season Liquor

1427 N. Division Street

Morris, Illinois 60450

 Angela M. Wilson, 46, of Dwight
Shorewood Wine and Spirits

1135 W. Jefferson Street

Shorewood, IL 60404

 Nikhil R. Jitta, 23, of Naperville

The employees were arrested for Unlawful Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor to a Minor, a Class A misdemeanor and released on a notice to appear in court.  The ISP commends establishments and their employees which do not sell alcohol to minors.  This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
2

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
3

Joliet Man Charged with Attempted Murder of a Joliet Police Officer
4

Video of new Houbolt Rd. Extension
5

Joliet Township Announces Emergency E-Learning Day for Friday

Recent Posts