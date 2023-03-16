ISP: Four Employees Arrested For Selling Alcohol To Minors In Will & Grundy Counties
Will and Grundy, Illinois – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 1 Agents conducted Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours of Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, in Will County and Grundy County. The purpose of these ACE details is to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of age). The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.
Twenty-four total locations were surveilled in Minooka, Morris, and Shorewood. Four establishments were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
|Business Name / Address / City
|Name of Employee
|CD Liquors
512 W. Mondamin Street
Minooka, Illinois 60447
|Ankit L. Shah, 49, of Orland Park
|Morris Liquor
2407 Sycamore Drive
Morris, Illinois 60450
|Bertin Azaarel Lechuga Garcia, 25, of Morris
|Four Season Liquor
1427 N. Division Street
Morris, Illinois 60450
|Angela M. Wilson, 46, of Dwight
|Shorewood Wine and Spirits
1135 W. Jefferson Street
Shorewood, IL 60404
|Nikhil R. Jitta, 23, of Naperville
The employees were arrested for Unlawful Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor to a Minor, a Class A misdemeanor and released on a notice to appear in court. The ISP commends establishments and their employees which do not sell alcohol to minors. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.