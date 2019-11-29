ISP Investigating Fatal Accident on Route 53
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash, which occurred on IL Route 53 southbound just south of Renwick Road, on November 28, 2019 at 7:25pm. According to preliminary investigations, the Ford was traveling at the above location when the Mitsubishi, that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, struck the Ford head on. The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with nonlife threatening injuries. The Driver of the Mitsubishi was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Will County Coroner. The Illinois State Police are investigating this crash and no further information is available at this time.