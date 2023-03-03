ISP Issuing 2nd Round Firearm Enforcement Grants
March 3, 2023 12:05PM CST
Illinois State Police are issuing a second round of firearm enforcement grants. ISP is accepting applications until April 17th for the fiscal year 2024 grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession of firearms. During the first round of grants, thirty law enforcement agencies were awarded grants for the fiscal year of 2023.