ISP Launching Civilian Crash Reporting System

August 2, 2023 10:11AM CDT
File Photo–Sbd I-55 crash Lockport Street

Illinois State Police is launching a Civilian Crash Reporting System. The system allows the public to create a crash report online without having to wait roadside for a Trooper to respond. State police believe the CCRS will increase public safety because individuals can report their crash from a safe location. It also allows Troopers to serve the public more efficiently by freeing them to respond to higher priority calls for service.

Once the report is successfully submitted, the individual will be given a unique “Receipt Number” and given the opportunity to print their completed crash report, which they can provide to their insurance company if needed.  Individuals will still be required to pay $5.00 to obtain the final approved crash report, which can be done online at https://isp.illinois.gov/CrashReports/EPay

To view a tutorial on how to use the CCRS, please visit https://youtu.be/2ZnhYoZhleU.

