ISP Troopers Rush Heart For Surgery
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
A pair of Illinois State Police troopers are getting credit for making sure a heart transplant was a success. A vehicle carrying the heart blew a tire on I-55 near Throop Street early Tuesday morning. The troopers, identified as David Cibrian and Raymond Snisko, transported the heart and several medical staff to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the ISP. Police said the surgery was successful. A hospital official says there is only a window of a few hours for a heart to remain viable for surgery.