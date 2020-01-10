ISP Working To Make FOID Card Process Easier
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Illinois State Police are working to make the process of obtaining, renewing, and changing Firearms Owner ID cards easier. There is currently a backlog of 62-thousand applications. A new system is set to go live that would let residents renew a FOID card or concealed carry license using a Voice-Over Protocol, without ever having to speak to a person at the call center. The system costs 750-thousand dollars to put into place and ten-thousand dollars a month to operate. The state police firearm services fund is paying the bill for the service.