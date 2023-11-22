Israeli Cabinet Approves Cease-Fire With Hamas That Includes Release Of Some 50 Hostages

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Cabinet has approved a cease-fire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks.

The Israeli government said that under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period.

It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

Ahead of Wednesday morning’s Cabinet vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would resume its offensive against Hamas after the cease-fire expires.

It was not immediately clear when the truce would go into effect.