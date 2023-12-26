It Was A Million Dollar Christmas For Two Illinois Lottery Winners Including One Ticket Bought In Lockport

It’s going to be a very merry Christmas for two lucky Illinois Lottery scratchers. That’s because they both won $1 million each playing the newly launched Instant Ticket game, $10 million.

$10 Million, introduced in December, is Illinois Lottery’s first-ever $50 scratch-off game.

One of the $1 million winning tickets was purchased at Oak Park Gas Mart, located at 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak Park. The second $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Speedway, located at 314 S. State St. in Lockport.

The Illinois Lottery encourages the lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The $10 Million game offers lottery players a chance to win over $330 million in total cash prizes, starting from $100 up to $10 million. The new game includes three $10 million top prizes, 15 prizes of $1 million, and the best odds to win $500 on any scratch-off ticket currently available in the State.

Lottery players wanting to try their luck with the new $10 Million instant game can visit any of the 7,000 participating retail locations across the State.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.