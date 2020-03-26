      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

It Would Have Been A Mild Opening Day For Baseball In Chicago

Mar 26, 2020 @ 6:54am
WJOL listener John Mares shares passion for Chicago White Sox

Today would have been Opening Day for Major League Baseball but postponed due to the coronavirus.  Today, March 26th marked the earliest start date for the season to ever begin. And this would have been the third consecutive season that all 30 teams would have played on opening day. WJOL listener and Chicago White Sox fan John Mares expressing his passion for his team by posting pictures on social media.  Today’s weather is mild in Chicago although showers are possible this afternoon.

courtesy John Mares

Share your Cubs and White Sox pictures on the WJOL Facebook page.

