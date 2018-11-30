Items Needed For Kindness Kits

The Joliet Park District is hoping you can help them spread some kindness this holiday season. The district is collecting toiletries and other small items for Kindness Kits for local homeless shelters. The items will be assembled into Kindness Kits and donated to residents of MorningStar Mission and Day Break Shelter in time for the holidays. All donations should be dropped off by December 14th. Items needed include, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, gloves and individual size packages of crackers and cookies.

Items can be dropped off at Pilcher Park Nature Center, Hartman Recreation Center, Nowell Park Recreation Center, Kathy Green Multi-Purpose Center, Inwood Athletic Club, Joliet Regional Airport, Inwood Golf Course, and Bird Haven Greenhouse.

Needed Items: