It’s Back To Remote Learning For Lincoln-Way District 210
File photo/Lincoln-Way Central
A significant increase in the number of students in quarantine with COVID-19 is forcing Lincoln-Way District 210 to revert back to remote learning as of Thursday, November 12th. Approximately 600 students in quarantine district-wide. A message from Superintendent Scott Tingley on Monday says quote, “anticipate this number growing as positivity rates rise within the community. This is making our current Blended Learning model difficult to sustain due to the growing number of students who cannot attend school in our buildings.” Tingley says the majority of cases have been contact traced to social gatherings and/or family settings and not during the school day. This will affect all three high schools which have approximately over 72-hundred students and staff.
Blended learning is targeted to be back on December 7th. Full letter below from Superintendent Scott Tingley:
Message from Superintendent Tingley November 9, 2020
Monday, November 9, 2020
Hello Lincoln-Way Families-
With the rising number of Covid-19 cases locally and nationally, we want to share with you how Lincoln-Way is impacted. We currently have increasing cases, potential cases, and exposure in all three of our schools; current metrics can be found on our website: www.lw210.org. All positive cases in our buildings have been contact-traced by the Lincoln-Way administration with the guidance of Will County Public Health. At this point, there has been little to no evidence of transmission during the school day. The majority of cases have been traced to social gatherings and/or family settings.
The significant concern at this time is the increase in the number of students in quarantine due to Covid-19 exposure or symptoms. On Monday, November 9, we had approximately 600 students in quarantine district-wide. We can anticipate this number growing as positivity rates rise within the community. This is making our current Blended Learning model difficult to sustain due to the growing number of students who cannot attend school in our buildings.
After careful consideration, it has been decided that a shift to Remote Learning would best serve our students at this time. Having a schedule with live, remote instruction every day would allow our teachers to engage all students, including those who would otherwise be missing class due to quarantine.
Several programs in Special Education will continue a modified in-person schedule, and those families will receive specific instructions in a separate communication. Students currently in Remote Learning with Acellus will continue with Acellus through the remainder of the first semester.
Our current Blended Learning schedule will continue through Wednesday, November 11, in order for teachers to connect with students, prepare for Remote Learning, and provide supplies as needed. Remote Learning will then begin on Thursday, November 12, with Blended Learning targeted to return on Monday, December 7:
Also, please note that the Remote Learning daily schedule has been adjusted to allow for availability every afternoon for teachers to provide extra assistance as needed:
Remote A Schedule Remote B Schedule
8:00 – 9:00 1st Hour 8:00 – 9:00 5th Hour
9:10 – 10:10 2nd Hour 9:10 – 10:10 6th Hour
10:20 – 11:20 3nd Hour 10:20 – 11:20 7th Hour
11:30 – 12:30 4th Hour 11:30 – 12:30 Zero Hour
12:30 – 1:00 Lunch 12:30 – 1:00 Lunch
1:00 – 3:00 Office Hours 1:00 – 3:00 Office Hours
A few reminders about Remote Learning:
– Remote Learning designates A/B days by class period, not student last name.
– Students will attend classes via WebEx on both A and B days according to their schedule.
A Day: Periods 1-4 B Day: Periods 5-7, 0
– Student attendance will be taken by teachers every period.
– Students are expected to login to Skyward/Microsoft and check their LW email daily.
– Students are expected to participate in class via WebEx in an appropriate manner (sitting upright, turning camera on, muting and unmuting as requested, etc.).
– Students are expected to complete synchronous and asynchronous work as assigned.
– All guidelines per Parent/Student Handbook are in place during Remote Learning.
– Teachers will be available to students during Office Hours for extra support and intervention.
Thank you for your continued support during this challenging time.
Best,
R. Scott Tingley