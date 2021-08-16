It’s Back To School For Many Local School Districts Within The WJOL Listening Area

This is back to school week for many districts in the WJOL listening area. Excitement is building not only for students but parents who have spent over a year in remote learning. Lockport Township High School, Laraway Consolidated and Providence Catholic and Reed Custer are in class today. Sonja Melton is a licensed professional counselor with AMITA Health and says getting a routine together for your kids is the key to a successful start to the school year.
Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210—returns tomorrow Tuesday, August 17th. Meanwhile, many school districts including Joliet Township, District 86, as well as Plainfield 202 and Valley View all return to the classroom on Wednesday, August 18th.
The State of Illinois has adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) updated Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 schools. This guidance applies to all public and nonpublic schools that serve students in prekindergarten through grade 12 (P-12). In alignment with the CDC’s guidance, updated August 5, 2021, that K-12 schools should implement universal indoor masking, the State of Illinois has also issued an updated Executive Order 2021-18 that supports safe in-person learning and requires that masks be worn indoors by all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to P-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. This updated guidance is currently in effect.